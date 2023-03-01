ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Islamist youth video clip fuels concern in moderate Malaysia

PAS try to pass off uniforms, fake weapons and martial music as cosplay

Video of a gathering of young Malaysian Islamists began circulating on social media in the middle of February, raising concerns about an upturn in extremism in a generally tolerant nation. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Video of a gathering of young Malaysian Islamists began circulating on social media in the middle of February, featuring men dressed in military uniforms carrying replica swords, spears and shields.

Some around the country were concerned about possible extremism and felt unsettled. The parade, part of a two-day gathering organized by the youth wing of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) in Terengganu State, was criticized by Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Na'im Mokhtar on Feb. 19.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close