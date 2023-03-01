Islamist youth video clip fuels concern in moderate Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Video of a gathering of young Malaysian Islamists began circulating on social media in the middle of February, featuring men dressed in military uniforms carrying replica swords, spears and shields.

Some around the country were concerned about possible extremism and felt unsettled. The parade, part of a two-day gathering organized by the youth wing of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) in Terengganu State, was criticized by Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Na'im Mokhtar on Feb. 19.