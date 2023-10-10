ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas conflict

China hedges on Israel-Hamas as U.S. urges stronger stance

Conflict poses new obstacle to Beijing's ambitions in Middle East

An Israeli airstrike hits Gaza on Oct. 8, the day after the Palestinian group Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel.   © AP
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- The conflict erupting between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel poses a complex test for China's aspirations to become a key diplomatic player in the Middle East, analysts say, just as Beijing was looking to broker new peace talks.

Earlier this year, China had pledged to help facilitate negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Chinese state media trumpeted the possibility of a settlement based on a three-part proposal by Chinese President Xi Jinping. But the outbreak of severe violence may have shattered those hopes for the foreseeable future, while creating new challenges for China.

