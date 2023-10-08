Israel crisis sparks worry in Asia, from India to Thailand

TOKYO -- The surprise Hamas attack on Israel Saturday has prompted a flurry of reactions from Asian governments, diverse in tone and substance but nearly unanimous in condemning the violence, amid fears of an even more deadly escalation in the days ahead.

Militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza fired rockets and crossed into Israel's southern territory. The Israeli military said Hamas militants entered 22 Israeli towns, killing at least 300 people while kidnapping soldiers and civilians, and fired thousands of rockets into cities. Many commentators described the attack as an unprecedented failure of Israeli intelligence.