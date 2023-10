VIZHINJAM, India -- The exploding conflict between Israel and Hamas hasn't shaken the Adani Group's confidence over buying the country's biggest deep-water port, a top executive at the Indian conglomerate told Nikkei Asia.

Karan Adani, the 36-year-old head of Adani's port unit and the elder son of the group's founder, said last year's $1.2 billion investment in the Port of Haifa took into account the region's conflict-racked reputation.