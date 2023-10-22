ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Biden invokes FDR's 'arsenal of democracy' to boost arms making

Budget request includes additional funding for submarines to Australia under AUKUS

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a prime-time address to the nation calling for support for Israel, as well as for Ukraine.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden invoked President Franklin Roosevelt's World War II-era phrase "arsenal of democracy" in an Oval Office speech that sought to convince the nation of the need to support both Ukraine and Israel.

Biden stressed in the nationally televised address on Thursday that the industrial base is working at full capacity to replenish the weapons depots as the U.S. sends military equipment to Ukraine. "Patriot missiles for air defense batteries made in Arizona; artillery shells manufactured in 12 states across the country -- in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas; and so much more," he said.

