WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told Americans on Thursday night that the U.S. remains an "indispensable nation" and must continue to support partners in trouble, making a case for additional aid for Ukraine and Israel.

In a prime-time speech from the Oval Office of the White House, the octogenarian leader, who had just returned from Israel in the morning, said that walking away from the two partners at war would embolden other aggressors, including in the Indo-Pacific.