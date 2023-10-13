ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

China calls lack of justice for Palestinians 'crux' of conflict

Foreign Minister Wang Yi weighs in as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sept. 26. Wang criticized Israel after its counterattack in Gaza against Hamas.   © Reuters
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has blamed the rapidly worsening conflict in the Middle East on a lack of justice for the Palestinian people, days after the militant group Hamas carried out a deadly assault on Israeli territory.

"The crux of the issue lies in the fact that justice has not been done to the Palestinian people," Beijing's top diplomat said in a phone call with Brazil's Celso Amorim, a former foreign minister and now a special adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. A statement on the call was released by Wang's ministry.

