ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

For Malaysia's Anwar, Israel-Hamas war is both personal and political

Analysts see genuine pro-Palestinian advocacy as well as a bid for Islamic credibility

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 24.   © AP
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has sparked a passionate reaction in Malaysia, where tens of thousands have protested the bombardment of Gaza while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called Israeli actions "the height of barbarism."

Despite a distance of more than 7,000 kilometers from the Holy Land, Malaysia and Anwar himself have a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause. At the same time, analysts see a domestic political angle to the prime minister's vehement response, as he competes with the opposition for the hearts and minds of Malay Muslim voters.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more