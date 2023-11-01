For Malaysia's Anwar, Israel-Hamas war is both personal and political

KUALA LUMPUR -- The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has sparked a passionate reaction in Malaysia, where tens of thousands have protested the bombardment of Gaza while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called Israeli actions "the height of barbarism."

Despite a distance of more than 7,000 kilometers from the Holy Land, Malaysia and Anwar himself have a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause. At the same time, analysts see a domestic political angle to the prime minister's vehement response, as he competes with the opposition for the hearts and minds of Malay Muslim voters.