JERUSALEM/GAZA/TEL AVIV (Reuters) -- Gaza moved closer to a humanitarian catastrophe on Thursday as the death toll rose and vital supplies ran low, while Israel massed tanks on the enclave's border ahead of an anticipated ground invasion amid international calls for restraint.

Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of children and civilians killed by Hamas, as it builds support for its response.