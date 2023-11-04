ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

India's response to Israel-Hamas war sparks political fight at home

Abstention on Gaza cease-fire highlights dilemma between 'interests' and 'values'

Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators in New Delhi on Oct. 27, amid the Israel-Hamas war. India's opposition parties have sharply criticized the government's response to the conflict.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India's response to the war in the Middle East is proving contentious at home, as New Delhi calibrates its position between Israel and the Palestinians while daily images of death and devastation emerge from Gaza.

India has a lengthy tradition of supporting Palestinian rights, including with its vote at the United Nations. So New Delhi's quick condemnation of the Hamas attack on Israel and decision to abstain from a General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza have raised eyebrows around the world, and sparked outrage among the Indian opposition.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more