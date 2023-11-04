India's response to Israel-Hamas war sparks political fight at home

NEW DELHI -- India's response to the war in the Middle East is proving contentious at home, as New Delhi calibrates its position between Israel and the Palestinians while daily images of death and devastation emerge from Gaza.

India has a lengthy tradition of supporting Palestinian rights, including with its vote at the United Nations. So New Delhi's quick condemnation of the Hamas attack on Israel and decision to abstain from a General Assembly resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza have raised eyebrows around the world, and sparked outrage among the Indian opposition.