Islamist militants likely to target nations backing Israel: analysts

KUALA LUMPUR -- The U.S. and other nations backing Israel "should anticipate" militant attacks on their soil and assets abroad as the Jewish state launches deadly airstrikes on Gaza in response to a large-scale, surprise assault at the weekend, experts warn.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel as he denounced Hamas for the "sheer evil" of an attack that has reportedly killed 1,200 people in Israel with dozens more taken hostage by the militants -- designated a terror group by the U.S. and some other Western nations.