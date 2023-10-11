ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Islamist militants likely to target nations backing Israel: analysts

U.S. and other Western countries at risk of attacks on their soil, experts say

A pro-Palestinian rally calling for an end to hostilties between Israel and Hamas outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Oct. 10.   © Reuters
AMY CHEW, Contributing writer | Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR -- The U.S. and other nations backing Israel "should anticipate" militant attacks on their soil and assets abroad as the Jewish state launches deadly airstrikes on Gaza in response to a large-scale, surprise assault at the weekend, experts warn.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support for Israel as he denounced Hamas for the "sheer evil" of an attack that has reportedly killed 1,200 people in Israel with dozens more taken hostage by the militants -- designated a terror group by the U.S. and some other Western nations.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more