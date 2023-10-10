ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Israel and Ukraine both warrant U.S. support, says Army secretary

Commitment to two fronts raises questions about capacity to defend Taiwan

The White House is lit with the colors of the Israeli flag in Washington D.C. on Oct. 9.   © Reuters
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. needs to "simultaneously" support Israel and Ukraine, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said Monday, calling on Congress to increase funding for munitions.

The U.S. backing of Israel is "ironclad," while assisting Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion is "directly in [the U.S.] national interest," Wormuth said at the 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, the largest annual land warfare exhibition in North America.

