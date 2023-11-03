Japan foreign minister heads to Israel to urge humanitarian pause

TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories on Friday, where she will call for a temporary humanitarian cease-fire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Kamikawa departed Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday afternoon. She will visit Tel Aviv as well as Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and is expected to meet Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.