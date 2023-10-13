ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Modi warns conflicts benefit no one as Israel-Hamas war rages

Indian PM laments lack of 'terrorism' definition; over 200 citizens flown home

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pictured during a visit to France in July.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a world full of conflicts and confrontations is in nobody's interest, as the Israel-Hamas war spirals.

"Nobody is untouched by what's happening in different corners of the world," he said in Hindi, addressing a Group of 20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in New Delhi. "A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges faced by humanity," he added, stressing this should be a time for peace, brotherhood and development for all.

