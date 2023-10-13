Modi warns conflicts benefit no one as Israel-Hamas war rages

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a world full of conflicts and confrontations is in nobody's interest, as the Israel-Hamas war spirals.

"Nobody is untouched by what's happening in different corners of the world," he said in Hindi, addressing a Group of 20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in New Delhi. "A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges faced by humanity," he added, stressing this should be a time for peace, brotherhood and development for all.