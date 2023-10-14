ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Over 500 VC firms voice support for Israeli startups amid war

U.S. and Asian investors have poured billions into Middle Eastern tech hub

Tel Aviv, on Israel's Mediterranean coast, has become a hub of tech startups and entrepreneurial activity in recent years.    © AP
YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Over 500 global venture capital firms, including several from Asia, signed an open letter on Thursday voicing support for Israel and its tech community amid the war with Hamas.

Israel has risen to become one of the world's biggest technology hubs, attracting over $3.3 billion in venture investment this year as of Oct.10, according to data provided by PitchBook. The city of Tel Aviv, on the Mediterranean coast, came 20th in a ranking of most developed tech ecosystems in the world, a PitchBook report shows.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more