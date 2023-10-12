Pakistan adopts careful tone on Israel, experts read between lines

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan has responded to the Israel-Hamas war with an unusually measured tone, standing out among Asia's Muslim-majority countries and fueling speculation about the chances of Islamabad someday normalizing ties with Israel.

The Pakistani government is typically a harsh critic of Israel, with which it has no diplomatic relations, and a defender of Palestinian rights. But while countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have pointedly blamed the conflict on Israeli policy, Pakistan has so far taken a softer approach.