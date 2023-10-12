ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Pakistan adopts careful tone on Israel, experts read between lines

Economic crisis and long-term foreign policy goals seen keeping Islamabad cautious

Pakistan's cautious statements on the Israel-Hamas war have attracted attention, given the country's typically strident pro-Palestinian stance. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by AP and Reuters)
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan has responded to the Israel-Hamas war with an unusually measured tone, standing out among Asia's Muslim-majority countries and fueling speculation about the chances of Islamabad someday normalizing ties with Israel.

The Pakistani government is typically a harsh critic of Israel, with which it has no diplomatic relations, and a defender of Palestinian rights. But while countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia have pointedly blamed the conflict on Israeli policy, Pakistan has so far taken a softer approach.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more