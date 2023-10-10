South Korea and Japan flag economic risk of Middle East war

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Top officials in South Korea and Japan on Tuesday highlighted potential risks from the conflict in the Middle East, including the possibility of higher energy prices, at a time when policymakers are already grappling with low growth and rising consumer prices.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed concerns spurred by the war between Israel and militant group Hamas, saying, "Now is not the time for blind optimism," while pledging to monitor the real economy for potential effects. Yoon has instructed officials to prepare response measures.