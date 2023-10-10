ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Thailand and Philippines scramble to safeguard citizens in Israel

Deaths reported among Southeast Asian workers after Hamas attack

A "shelter" sign is displayed as people arrive in Israel overlooking others waiting to board flights at Ben Gurion Airport on Oct. 9 in Lod, Israel.   © Getty Images
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT and RAMON ROYANDOYAN, Nikkei staff writers | Middle East

BANGKOK/MANILA -- Southeast Asian countries are working to account for thousands of their nationals in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the midst of chaos sparked by attacks carried out by the Hamas militant group.

In particular, Thailand and the Philippines have large numbers of citizens employed as migrant workers in the area. Both governments said on Tuesday they are working to determine the numbers of their citizens who have died or been injured in the fighting and evacuate those who wish to return home.

