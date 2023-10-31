ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

Turkey's Erdogan calls Hamas a 'liberation group,' blames Israel

Ruling party held pro-Palestine rally ahead of centennial celebrations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party held a massive pro-Palestine rally on Saturday, in the same weekend as Republic Day celebrations.    © Reuters
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Hamas a "liberation group" and Israel a "war criminal" during a massive pro-Palestine rally staged by his religiously conservative ruling party in Istanbul on Saturday.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a liberation group, mujahedeen waging a battle to protect its land and people," he said during the rally attended by hundreds of thousands of people, pointing to Israel's occupation Palestinian territories. Turkey had earlier volunteered to mediate between Hamas and the Israeli government.

