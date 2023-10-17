ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Israel-Hamas war

U.S. gathers 12,000 sailors off Israel with second carrier

10 American ships from 2 strike groups are intended to deter a wider conflict

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, refuels in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 11. The Ford is one of two carriers ordered to head to the region. (U.S. Navy photo)
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Navy has dispatched a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to serve as a deterrent as Washington seeks to ensure that the Israel-Hamas fighting does not expand into a wider regional conflict.

The addition of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the USS Gerald R. Ford group sent earlier brings the total number of assigned American warships to 10. About 12,000 personnel are assigned or en route to the waters off Israel, in a swift buildup of the U.S. military presence.

Read Next

Latest On Israel-Hamas war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more