U.S. should support both Israel and Ukraine: Army secretary

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. needs to "simultaneously" support Israel and Ukraine, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said Monday, calling on Congress to increase funding for munitions.

The U.S. backing of Israel is "ironclad," while assisting Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion is "directly in [the U.S.] national interest," Wormuth said at the 2023 Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, the largest annual land warfare exhibition in North America.