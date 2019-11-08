ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
JD.com chief resigns from China government advisory panel

'Personal reasons' cited by Richard Liu months after US rape allegations

SHIN WATANABE, Nikkei staff writer
JD.com CEO Richard Liu joined the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in 2018.   © Reuters

DALIAN, China -- Richard Liu, CEO of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com, has stepped down from a government advisory panel less than a year after criminal charges against him were dropped in a U.S. rape case.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference accepted Liu's resignation Thursday. Liu, a member since 2018, quit for "personal reasons," according to state media.

The advisory body's membership code includes a moral conduct provision, stating that violators should resign.

In August 2018, Liu was arrested in the U.S. on rape charges. The allegations involved an incident while he attended a business program at the University of Minnesota targeting executives. The criminal charges were dropped in December, but the woman involved has since filed a civil suit seeking $50,000 in damages from Liu and JD.com.

