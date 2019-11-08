JD.com chief resigns from China government advisory panel

DALIAN, China -- Richard Liu, CEO of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com, has stepped down from a government advisory panel less than a year after criminal charges against him were dropped in a U.S. rape case.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference accepted Liu's resignation Thursday. Liu, a member since 2018, quit for "personal reasons," according to state media.

The advisory body's membership code includes a moral conduct provision, stating that violators should resign.

In August 2018, Liu was arrested in the U.S. on rape charges. The allegations involved an incident while he attended a business program at the University of Minnesota targeting executives. The criminal charges were dropped in December, but the woman involved has since filed a civil suit seeking $50,000 in damages from Liu and JD.com.