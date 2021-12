Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- The Japanese Foreign Ministry plans to create a senior position dedicated to Taiwan-related issues in fiscal 2022, reflecting Tokyo's concern over rising tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

The skyline of Taipei. Growing tensions between Taiwan and mainland China have raised security concerns in Japan. © Reuters

Coordinator also to monitor Senkakus, other East China Sea flashpoints

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30