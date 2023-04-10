Japan Innovation wins big in local elections, set to redraw opposition

TOKYO -- The opposition Japan Innovation Party, originally created as an Osaka regional party, scored big wins in Sunday's elections, clinching a governorship outside its home prefecture for the first time in a sign of the group's growing momentum.

Japan held nine gubernatorial elections, six mayoral contests as well as prefectural and city assembly races. Osaka Innovation Party, as the party calls itself in its hometown, won both the gubernatorial and mayoral elections there. A candidate officially endorsed by Japan Innovation also won in neighboring Nara prefecture.