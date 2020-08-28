Japan PM Abe announces resignation over deteriorating health

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation on Friday, saying his worsening health would make it difficult to carry on.

"I decided that I should not stay in the position of prime minister as I am no longer able to perform my duty confidently," Abe told reporters.

The prime minister, who is a few weeks shy of his 66th birthday, reached the decision after two visits to a Tokyo hospital in quick succession. His cabinet will resign en masse as soon as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects a new president.

The party is likely to hold the vote in September.

Before the late-afternoon news conference, Abe informed LDP members of his intentions, according to the party's secretary general for the upper house, Hiroshige Seko. Seko quoted Abe as saying: "I have been suffering from ulcerative colitis again, and there is a risk the illness will deteriorate. Therefore, I have decided to resign."

Word of Abe's plan to quit sent the Nikkei Stock Average plunging in afternoon trading. The benchmark index dropped over 600 points, or 2.6%, at one point to 22,594, while the yen strengthened to 106.11 per dollar. Share prices did rebound and closed 326 points, or 1.4%, lower on the day.

Some had called on Abe to step down as the country faces the dual challenges of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and revitalizing the economy. Although he is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, he is set to leave office without achieving his key goal -- revising the nation's pacifist constitution.

"I cannot regret enough about leaving office without finishing off the projects I had embarked on, such as signing a peace treaty with Russia or making amendments to the nation's constitution," Abe said on Friday.

But he told reporters that now is the right time to hand over responsibility, as the coronavirus resurgence that began in July has started to ease, and his government has put together a new package of measures to deal with the pandemic ahead of the winter flu season.

Abe, who abruptly ended his first stint as prime minister over ailing health in 2007, has led the government since December 2012. This year has been particularly challenging, with the coronavirus taking a heavy social and economic toll on the country. Amid the crisis, Abe decided to forego his annual summer vacation at his villa in the Yamanashi prefectural village of Narusawa.

The prime minister had reportedly complained to aides of fatigue, and members of the media noticed him walking with difficulty.

The LDP has already begun preparing to choose a new party president. Former LDP Secretary General Shigeru Ishiba is likely to run, along with LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida.

Typically, the party would hold a leadership vote among lawmakers and regular members. In the past, the campaign period has usually lasted seven to 12 days. Another option would be to hold an election involving lawmakers from both Diet chambers and representatives of Japan's 47 prefectures.

In the interim, there is a possibility that the government will recommend Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga or Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso to take over the current cabinet.

The term of Abe's successor will expire at the end of September 2021, when Abe's term would have ended.

As the news of Abe's intention to step down spread around the world, reactions from Asian neighbors slowly trickled in.

Suphant Mongkolsuthree, the chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said he did not expect to see a big change in Japanese policies, especially in terms of investment.

"Japanese investment outside Japan is an issue that has been decided as a long-term policy," he told the Nikkei Asian Review. He said he expects the next prime minister will "continue with the same polices in order to support Japan's economy," though he said he would watch for any changes that might have short-term effects.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. called Abe a "very good friend" of his country and its president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Describing Abe as an "imposing political presence in person," Locsin tweeted: "Watching President Duterte and PM Abe talking was like watching two old friends, no holds barred, talking frankly and freely of the true lay of the land and what can and cannot be done. I hope he gets well. Japan's greatest post-war PM."