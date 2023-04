TOKYO -- Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a man threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at him and an explosion was heard during a local election campaign event in the west of the country on Saturday.

The man was subdued at the site in the city of Wakayama, where several hundred people had gathered to hear campaign speeches. Police later said they had arrested Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old from nearby Hyogo prefecture