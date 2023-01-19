Japan PM Kishida faces winter of public discontent

TOKYO -- Just like the economy, cabinet approval ratings are influenced by seasonal factors.
The annual Diet session opens every January, and its live broadcasts tend to sway public support for the government.
Live broadcasts of Diet session tend to depress public support for cabinet
