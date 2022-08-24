Japan PM Kishida orders new nuclear power plant construction

TOKYO -- Japan is entering a new phase in its nuclear energy strategy, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordering the development and construction of next-generation nuclear power plants on Wednesday.

This marks a major shift from the country's post-Fukushima policy of backing away from the building of new nuclear power plants. The move would help Japan reduce its reliance on energy imports amid a global energy crunch and avoid strains on a power grid that has been pushed to its limit this summer.