Japan PM Kishida's approval rating holds steady at 42%: Nikkei poll

TOKYO -- The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose 2 percentage points from the previous month to 42% in the latest Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll, while disapproval fell 1 point to 50%.

The majority of respondents, 67%, expressed support for the government's decision to approve the release of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean starting this past Thursday, compared with 25% who did not. Approval rose 9 points from the July poll.