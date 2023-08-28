ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan PM Kishida's approval rating holds steady at 42%: Nikkei poll

Two-thirds of respondents back discharge of water from Fukushima nuclear plant

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses reporters at Haneda airport on Aug. 17, prior to a U.S. trip for a three-way summit with South Korea. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
SUBARU TANAKA and RYOTA OGATA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rose 2 percentage points from the previous month to 42% in the latest Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll, while disapproval fell 1 point to 50%.

The majority of respondents, 67%, expressed support for the government's decision to approve the release of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean starting this past Thursday, compared with 25% who did not. Approval rose 9 points from the July poll.

