ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan PM Kishida's approval rating recovers past 50%

Osaka-born Japan Innovation Party emerges as leading opposition force

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently on a trip to Africa as part of his diplomatic push to expand Japan's presence in the Global South.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has risen above the 50% mark for the first time in eight months as the Unification Church controversy subsides, a Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll finds.

The approval rating came to 52% in the survey conducted Friday through Sunday, up 4 percentage points from March. Disapproval was 40%.

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close