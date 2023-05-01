Japan PM Kishida's approval rating recovers past 50%

TOKYO -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has risen above the 50% mark for the first time in eight months as the Unification Church controversy subsides, a Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll finds.
The approval rating came to 52% in the survey conducted Friday through Sunday, up 4 percentage points from March. Disapproval was 40%.
