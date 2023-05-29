ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan PM Kishida's eldest son quits executive secretary role

Shotaro under pressure after reports he hosted a party in official residence

Shotaro Kishida, left, has been criticized in the press for holding a wild party at his dad's official residence.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government said on Monday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's eldest son, Shotaro, will step down from his position as executive secretary on June 1.

Shotaro came under fire in the media after reports of holding a party with relatives in the prime minister's official residence, which is next to his office.

