Japan PM Kishida's eldest son quits executive secretary role

Shotaro Kishida, left, has been criticized in the press for holding a wild party at his dad's official residence.
© Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers May 29, 2023 19:51 JST | Japan
TOKYO -- The Japanese government said on Monday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's eldest son, Shotaro, will step down from his position as executive secretary on June 1.
Shotaro came under fire in the media after reports of holding a party with relatives in the prime minister's official residence, which is next to his office.
