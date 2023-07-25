Japan PM Kishida's support hits 3rd slump as ruling LDP wobbles

TOKYO -- Recent months have seen a decline in support for not only Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but also his Liberal Democratic Party, complicating the question of whether he can ride out his third approval rating downturn in less than two years.

Support for Kishida's cabinet fell from 52% in April to 39% in June in polling by Nikkei, below the 51% of respondents who expressed disapproval. A July survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun published Monday put his approval rating at 35%, its lowest to date, after a 6 percentage point drop compared with June. A July poll by Kyodo News came in at 34.3%.