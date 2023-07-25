ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan PM Kishida's support hits 3rd slump as ruling LDP wobbles

Lack of threats to party had kept leader safe, but dip in polls stirs concern

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's approval rating slid to 39% in June in Nikkei polling, while his Liberal Democratic Party hit a 10-year low. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Recent months have seen a decline in support for not only Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but also his Liberal Democratic Party, complicating the question of whether he can ride out his third approval rating downturn in less than two years.

Support for Kishida's cabinet fell from 52% in April to 39% in June in polling by Nikkei, below the 51% of respondents who expressed disapproval. A July survey by The Yomiuri Shimbun published Monday put his approval rating at 35%, its lowest to date, after a 6 percentage point drop compared with June. A July poll by Kyodo News came in at 34.3%.

