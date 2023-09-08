Japan PM Kishida to reshuffle cabinet as soon as next week

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will revamp his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership as early as next Wednesday, though he is seen keeping in place many of their most influential members.

Kishida has been weighing key appointments while at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and related meetings in Jakarta, which ended Thursday. He is expected to officially announce the reshuffle after this coming weekend's Group of 20 summit to be held in India.