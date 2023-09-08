ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan PM Kishida to reshuffle cabinet as soon as next week

Aso, Motegi and other LDP heavyweights seen keeping prominent party posts

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has grappled with weak approval ratings for his cabinet in recent months.   © Reuters
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will revamp his cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership as early as next Wednesday, though he is seen keeping in place many of their most influential members.

Kishida has been weighing key appointments while at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit and related meetings in Jakarta, which ended Thursday. He is expected to officially announce the reshuffle after this coming weekend's Group of 20 summit to be held in India.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more