TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces rare open dissent from his cabinet over his call to raise taxes to fund an increase in defense spending, with ministers arguing that it is too soon to talk about putting such a burden on the public.

Among the more outspoken critics has been his minister in charge of economic security, Sanae Takaichi, who recently tweeted that she "cannot understand the prime minister's intentions in making comments at this point that discourage wage growth."