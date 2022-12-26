Japan PM's approval rating sinks to record-low 35%

TOKYO -- The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has fallen to 35%, its lowest yet, even as his move to bolster the nation's defense capabilities receives broad public support, the latest Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll shows.

Public support declined 2 percentage points from November's 37% in the survey, conducted from Friday through Sunday. At the same time, 60% of respondents said they backed the government's decision to acquire "counterstrike capabilities" to hit enemy missile bases, far above the 31% who opposed the move.