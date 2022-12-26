ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan PM's approval rating sinks to record-low 35%

60% favor plans to acquire counterstrike capabilities

Prime Minister Fumiko Kishida has not been able to reverse the decline in public support for this cabinet. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has fallen to 35%, its lowest yet, even as his move to bolster the nation's defense capabilities receives broad public support, the latest Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll shows.

Public support declined 2 percentage points from November's 37% in the survey, conducted from Friday through Sunday. At the same time, 60% of respondents said they backed the government's decision to acquire "counterstrike capabilities" to hit enemy missile bases, far above the 31% who opposed the move.

