Politics

Japan PM says won't dissolve parliament during current session

Kishida also tells party to reject any no-confidence motion by opposition

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
| Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday that he is not considering dissolving the House of Representatives during the current Diet session.

Kishida also revealed that he has instructed his party officials to reject a no-confidence motion if one is submitted by the opposition party.

