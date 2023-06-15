Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Politics Japan PM says won't dissolve parliament during current session Kishida also tells party to reject any no-confidence motion by opposition Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
June 15, 2023 18:43 JST | Japan
TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Thursday that he is not considering dissolving the House of Representatives during the current Diet session.
Kishida also revealed that he has instructed his party officials to reject a no-confidence motion if one is submitted by the opposition party.
