Fukushima inspection team returns to South Korea after assessment

SEOUL -- A team of South Korean nuclear experts returned home Sunday after a tour of nuclear facilities in Fukushima, in the latest sign of broadening cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo.

After landing, Yoo Guk-hee, the leader of the group, said he and colleagues had observed conditions in key facilities and requested data from Japanese authorities for further analysis. Yoo told reporters at Incheon International Airport that his team would analyze that information and release conclusions at a later date.