ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea ties

Fukushima inspection team returns to South Korea after assessment

Review of nuclear plant is latest phase of efforts to patch up strained ties

Yoo Guk-hee, head of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, answers reporters' questions upon returning home via Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on May 26 after his team's trip to Japan for on-site inspection of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.    © Yonhap/EPA/Jiji
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- A team of South Korean nuclear experts returned home Sunday after a tour of nuclear facilities in Fukushima, in the latest sign of broadening cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo.

After landing, Yoo Guk-hee, the leader of the group, said he and colleagues had observed conditions in key facilities and requested data from Japanese authorities for further analysis. Yoo told reporters at Incheon International Airport that his team would analyze that information and release conclusions at a later date.

Read Next

Latest On Japan-South Korea ties

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close