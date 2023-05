INCHEON, South Korea -- Economic exchanges between Japan and South Korea are ramping back up amid recent improvements in diplomatic ties, with finance ministers agreeing to resume regular dialogue at their first formal meeting in seven years on Tuesday.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho, who serves concurrently as economy and finance minister, started the meeting in Incheon with a smile and a handshake.