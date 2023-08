TOKYO -- Negotiators from Japan, the U.S. and South Korea are finalizing a deal that would establish yearly trilateral meetings between the three countries' leaders, the Nikkei has learned.

The discussions come ahead of a planned summit between U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol later this month at Camp David, the U.S. presidential retreat outside of Washington. The three are expected to agree to the annual summits on Aug. 18.