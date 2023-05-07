Kishida and Yoon tout 'new departure' for South Korea-Japan ties

SEOUL -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea held a summit in Seoul on Sunday that they described as marking the full restoration of reciprocal diplomatic visits between the neighbors with an acrimonious past.

In a press conference following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the two countries' deepening cooperation in security and the economy will be beneficial for the people of both nations and can contribute to global peace and prosperity.