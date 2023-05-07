ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea ties

Kishida and Yoon tout 'new departure' for South Korea-Japan ties

Japanese PM says his 'heart aches' over wartime labor issue

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7.    © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- The leaders of Japan and South Korea held a summit in Seoul on Sunday that they described as marking the full restoration of reciprocal diplomatic visits between the neighbors with an acrimonious past.

In a press conference following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the two countries' deepening cooperation in security and the economy will be beneficial for the people of both nations and can contribute to global peace and prosperity.

