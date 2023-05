SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the South Korean capital on Sunday in the latest step toward warmer ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

During his stay, Kishida will hold a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon's office has said that Kishida's visit to Seoul represents the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" between the two sides, referring to regular back-and-forth bilateral visits.