U.S., Japan, South Korea to work toward security hotline at summit

TOKYO -- Japan, the U.S. and South Korea are expected to agree on setting up a three-way hotline at a leader summit Friday, part of a new security cooperation framework to address threats from China and North Korea and ensure a trilateral relationship that will endure changes in government.

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington, where the three will hold their countries' first trilateral summit outside of broader international gatherings since 1994.