Yoon riles foes by extending olive branch to Japan in speech

SEOUL -- In marking the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a speech highlighting Tokyo's current contributions to national security instead of raising historical grievances.

"The seven rear bases provided to the United Nations Command by the government of Japan serve as the greatest deterrent which keeps the North from invading the South," Yoon said in a Liberation Day address Tuesday. He used the speech to make a case for bolstering security cooperation with Japan, along with the alliance with the U.S.