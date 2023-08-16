ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan-South Korea ties

Yoon riles foes by extending olive branch to Japan in speech

Opposition blasts South Korean leader for silence on colonial rule

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Seoul in May.   © Reuters
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- In marking the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a speech highlighting Tokyo's current contributions to national security instead of raising historical grievances.

"The seven rear bases provided to the United Nations Command by the government of Japan serve as the greatest deterrent which keeps the North from invading the South," Yoon said in a Liberation Day address Tuesday. He used the speech to make a case for bolstering security cooperation with Japan, along with the alliance with the U.S.

