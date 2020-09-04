ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Japan after Abe

Japan PM hopeful Suga cites 'too many regional banks'

China, US and South Korea grapple with a post-Abe Japan

PM Abe's No. 2 Suga formally announces run for top spot

'Suganomics' from A to Z: policies of Japan's PM front-runner

Japan after Abe

Japan phone carriers fear rate cuts under a Prime Minister Suga

Rakuten stands to gain from 'worst-case scenario' for Docomo and others

Shopping for iPhones in Japan: Mobile data rates have become a point of contention between the government and telecoms. (Photo by Toshiki Sasazu)
AKIHIRO OTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, now leading the race for Japan's next prime minister, has signaled that he wants more competition in the mobile services sector, making the country's top three carriers flinch.

"I want to create a framework that allows for greater competition in the field," Suga said Wednesday in a speech to formally announce his candidacy. Suga, a veteran on telecommunications policy who has long called for lower mobile service rates, is widely viewed as the favorite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I really wish he hadn't brought up the subject like this," a telecommunications executive said after watching Suga's speech.

"He said our profit margin of about 20% is too high, but plenty of other companies have similar margins," an NTT Docomo executive said.

"We absorbed our discount operation, UQ Mobile, and are constantly thinking about rates," a KDDI official said.

"Lower rates will deprive us of the resources we need to invest in 5G," a SoftBank executive said.

Suga pushed for greater competition in the industry as minister for internal affairs and communications in the 2000s. As chief cabinet secretary, he launched a pressure campaign in the summer of 2018 by suggesting that Japan's mobile rates could be 40% lower.

The three carriers responded by offering new, cheaper plans and also embraced a new rule that took effect in October 2019 to decouple handset prices from service rates.

But Suga believes that the rate cuts have been insufficient. Rakuten launched mobile phone service in April, but the three existing providers did not cut rates much in response.

Tokyo has the second-highest mobile rates out of six major global cities, after only New York, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The top three providers believe that they eventually will need to further reduce the rates.

NTT Docomo shares closed roughly 3% lower Monday, when news broke that Suga would run to become Japan's next leader. KDDI fell about 5%, and SoftBank around 3%.

Docomo in particular is heavily reliant on its mobile business. "It will suffer a relatively large impact from lowering rates," an analyst said.

"Suga becoming prime minister is the worst-case scenario for mobile carriers," said another.

Meanwhile, Rakuten believes that Suga could help its mobile operations gain momentum following a rocky launch. His decision to run "is a positive, of course," an executive said.

The company hopes that Suga could introduce policies that weaken the top three players' grip. Rakuten stock rose about 3% on Monday.

Suga and Rakuten chief Hiroshi Mikitani "are on the same page that lower rates will encourage more spending," a company source said.

"It'll look better to consumers if carriers don't put up a fight on cutting rates, and a rate cut could help them plan out growth strategies on 5G and other fields," an industry insider said. The big three are now closely watching one another for signs of potential reductions.

Read Next

Latest On Japan after Abe

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close