No time to rest: Suga packs schedule on first weekend as Japan’s PM

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, known for keeping busy weekends in his days as chief cabinet secretary, maintained a similar schedule at the start of his first weekend in office, attending a foreign policy meeting Saturday morning and wrapping up the day with time at the gym.

Suga appeared at the prime minister's office just after 9 a.m. After taking a half-hour walk on the grounds, he recorded a video message for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly -- which will largely be held remotely. He then met with senior foreign ministry officials, including Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba, before taking working lunch at a hotel.

In the afternoon, Suga attended to business at his parliamentary office and worked out at a local gym for two and a half hours in the evening.

Suga has continued to stay in parliamentary housing in Tokyo's Akasaka neighborhood since becoming prime minister, but is considering moving to the prime minister's official residence.