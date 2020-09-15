Suga to name health minister Kato as chief cabinet secretary

TOKYO -- Yosihide Suga, Japan's next prime minister, has decided to choose current Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato as chief cabinet secretary in his new cabinet expected to launch on Wednesday.

Suga on Monday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election and is set to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and form a government on Wednesday.

Kato served as deputy chief cabinet secretary when Abe began his second stint as prime minister in December 2012.

The position of chief cabinet secretary, which Suga has long filled under Abe, is a key post as the occupant serves as the government's chief spokesman, among other responsibilities.