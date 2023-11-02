ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan approves $110bn stimulus package to fight inflation

New measures include tax cuts as Kishida's popularity plunges

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “Wage increases are not keeping pace with price rises,” after the government unveiled tax cuts to boost spending. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi) 
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's cabinet approved on Thursday a package of economic measures worth about 17 trillion yen ($112 billion), including income tax cuts, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida grapples with persistent inflation and falling approval ratings.

“Wage increases are not keeping pace with price rises,” Kishida said at a news conference on Thursday evening after the government announced a temporary cut in fixed income tax and resident tax that will cost over 3 trillion yen. Those cuts will come into effect as early as June 2024.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more