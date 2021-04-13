Japan approves release of Fukushima plant water to sea

TOKYO -- Japan on Tuesday finalized the decision to discharge wastewater from the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to sea as the accumulation of on-site storage tanks threatens to interfere with decommissioning efforts.

Cabinet members and other officials from relevant agencies gave the plan the go-ahead in a meeting at the prime minister's office.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings will be encouraged to start releasing the water in about two years under the basic guidelines approved at the meeting.

Water will be discharged only after the Nuclear Regulation Authority gives the green light. The government will also bolster efforts to monitor the quality of seawater and prevent reputational damage in the surrounding areas.

Fukushima Daiichi suffered core meltdowns from the deadly earthquake and tsunami that hit eastern Japan in March 2011. Cooling the plant's reactors to prevent further damage produces large amounts of heavily contaminated wastewater.

Though Tepco removes key radioactive contaminants before storing the water in tanks, the process cannot remove tritium -- a radioactive form of hydrogen. More than 1,000 tanks now hold still-tainted wastewater at Fukushima Daiichi, and removal is considered a key step toward fully decommissioning the idled plant.

Tritium-containing water is routinely released into the ocean by nuclear facilities around the world. The guidelines call for the treated water to be diluted with at least 100 equal volumes of seawater before being discharged into the ocean. That way, the tritium is diluted to a seventh of the limit recommended in drinking water by the World Health Organization's guidelines.

The volume of tritium wastewater released into the sea within a one-year period will be less than the target amount set by the Daiichi nuclear plant before the accident.

The government and Tepco will step up tritium monitoring at fishing grounds and beaches. The agricultural, forestry and fisheries sector will participate in collecting and testing samples, as will members of local governments.

A committee of experts on the marine environment will vet the monitoring process and provide guidance.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and the NRA have expressed the view that releasing tritium wastewater into the ocean is scientifically sound and does not pose environmental issues. But consumers could still shun products from areas near where the wastewater is discharged.

The government and Tepco will help Fukushima and surrounding prefectures expand sales channels for marine and other food products, both at home and abroad.

Tuesday's guidelines also require Tepco to quickly and appropriately provide compensation when reputations are harmed by the release of wastewater.

The government will launch a new cabinet-level dialogue to identify and address the move's potential impact on area fisheries, for example.

Japan will also need to seek understanding from neighboring China and South Korea, which strongly oppose the release of the wastewater.

South Korean media covered the plans Friday, citing Japanese reports.

South Korean citizens' groups and media commentary say releasing the water would be dangerous. Jeju Province's governor has threatened to take Japan to international court if it presses ahead with the release plans.

South Korea -- whose own nuclear energy industry routinely releases treated wastewater into the ocean -- has long urged Japan to share information in advance.

In China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pressed Japan to act with a sense of responsibility to the international community.

Japan should "disclose relevant information in a voluntary, timely, strict, accurate, open and transparent manner, and make prudent decisions after full consultation with neighboring countries," ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

Both China and South Korea have barred imports of foods from parts of Japan.