TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will appoint Yoko Kamikawa, a former minister of justice, as his new foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle set to take place Wednesday.

Kamikawa will replace Yoshimasa Hayashi as Japan's top diplomat, becoming the first woman to serve in the post since 2004. She is one of five women tapped to serve in Kishida's new cabinet -- up from the current two and matching Japan's record.