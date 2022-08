TOKYO -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday did little to drum up support for the Japanese leader as the public remains wary of politicians' ties to the Unification Church, a Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll shows.

In the poll, conducted Wednesday and Thursday, 44% of respondents were not happy with the new cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new leadership team. Just 30% said they liked the new lineups.